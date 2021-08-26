Two years ago Sharon Coupe went for an eye test, where opticians spotted a tumour that had attached itself to her retina.

Her diagnosis was fast-tracked and she quickly discovered she had a rare form of cancer, neuroendocrine carcinoma tumours, commonly known as NETs, and received the devastating news that her tumours were stage four and now incurable and inoperable.

After doctors explained she had tumours in her hips, pelvis, spine, neck and wrists, Sharon embarked on a daily treatment regime for her condition and decided to raise money to help others in her situation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharon with her mum Christine

The 52-year-old explains: “My diagnosis was really quick and I was really shocked after just thinking something was wrong with my eye.

"I knew almost immediately I wanted to raise money for charity and give me something to focus on.

"Obviously the pandemic has meant we had to wait a while, but our head shave finally went ahead on Saturday night at the Dukeries Lodge in Edwinstowe.”

The money is expected to reach more than £1,000 and will go to John Eastwood Hospice, where Sharon has received treatment from the palliative team.

Sharon with her family and friends

Sharon, her son Connor and her 78-year-old mother all braved the shave on the night, with brother-in-laws Simon, Mick and friend Sara all volunteering at the last minute too.

Sharon said of the night: “It went amazingly, everyone laughed and said how great the night was, and thanks must go to landlord John for allowing the event to take place in his pub.

"I’m so grateful to Cathie for standing the tombola stall all night, Karen for selling envelopes and Lynn, Claire and Chloe for sorting the raffle.

“Also special thanks to the hairdressers Stuart, Cathie and Rachael for giving up their time to come along.

Sharon with son Connor and mum Christine

"It was a fantastic night.”

Liz and Megan, Sharon’s sister and niece said: “We are so proud of our family, especially Sharon, she has gone through so much since being diagnosed with cancer.

“She has had to stay over in hospitals so many times and even tonight she was discharged from the Western Park Hospital at 4pm having been admitted the morning before because she was in so much pain.

"We’re so proud of her for making it to the event despite feeling so unwell.”

Friend Claire Jessop said: “Sharon had the microphone at the end of the raffle and she made a lovely speech about how much support she had had and for everyone that had turned up tonight.

"She gave special thanks to her eldest son Connor and her mother for braving the shave with her and thanked her youngest son Aaron for all the help and support he has given and how much both boys have given up for their mum.

"They are truly a strong family and you can see there’s so much love between them.”

A message from the editor:

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.