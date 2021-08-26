Louisiana-Brook died in a fire at Sealands Caravan Park, Ingoldmells, Lincolnshire, on August 23.

Mum Natasha Broadley, who lives in Clipstone, and three of the toddler's siblings managed to escape the holiday home as it went up in flames.

A friend of the family has now set up a Gofundme for the Louisiana-Brook’s family to help pay for funeral costs.

Laurie Selfridge, who started the fundraiser, said: “As this tragic news has broken all our hearts, only God knows what pain Natasha and her children are going through.

“Their life has been torn apart in a million ways .

“Their baby sister so tragically taken from them all – if only we can give Tasha some peace at this time by helping her in any way you can would be so appreciated.”

The Gofundme page can be found here and currently sits at just more than £12,000 raised.

Louisiana was just two years old.

The youngster’s heartbroken grandmother­ Donna Broadley posted a series of photos of the youngster as she enjoyed her time at the holiday park.

In an emotional Facebook post, she said: “Our hearts are broken as ‘wee wee’ was our baby of our family.

“Tash gave her everything, she was her right leg – our hearts are broken.

“We as a family will be here for Tash and my grandchildren.”

Emergency services were called to the blaze on Monday night at the popular caravan park.

After being rushed to hospital, the mum and her three children received medical attention and have since been released.

Residents of nearby caravans tried to help, but the holiday home was almost completely destroyed within minutes.

Lincolnshire Police have posted an update on the fire as their investigations continue.

It said: “We remain on scene with the fire and rescue service and specialists from the Forensic Science Service, continuing an investigation of the scene and we expect this to take some time.

“We hope to establish how the fire started and the cause of the blaze.

“It is painstaking work and there will be forensic tests ongoing, all which take time for any conclusion to be drawn.

“We are treating the tragic death of the two-year-old girl as unexplained at this time.

“Our specialist officers are supporting the family following this tragic incident.

“They were on holiday at the caravan park when the fire broke out.

“Family members who escaped the fire were the two-year-old’s siblings, all aged under 11, and their mum who is in her thirties.”

Detective Inspector Jo Fortune, senior investigating officer, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of those involved in this tragic incident and I send our condolences. We will do everything we can to establish what has happened.

“I would like to pass on my personal thanks to everyone who helped on the evening and has supported the family too. It was a very serious and frightening time. “

Residents who were asked to leave their caravans have now been able to return.

