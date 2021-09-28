Notts teenagers share how they have been impacted by gang crime and violence

The #Stopviolence project is funded by Nottingham City and Nottinghamshire's Violence Reduction Unit (VRU) to speak to young people in their own language and medium to shatter myths about knife crime and exploitation.

Four new films, co-produced by young people, were unveiled at a special screening at the Broadway Cinema, attended by Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry, VRU board members, local leaders and stakeholders and young people involved in the production.

The films explore themes of cuckooing/exploitation, trauma, online exploitation and girls in gangs and contain frank and often harrowing accounts of young lives lived in the grip of fear.

Natalie Baker-Swift with the Commissioner and the young people who took part in the videos

It is the second series of such films, commissioned following the campaign last year.

Commissioner Henry said: "There is a raw authenticity to the content, which while it may be harrowing in places, it has already shown that it can reach a vast number of children and young people in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire who may be experiencing similar issues.

"Furthermore, it helps us, as leaders and members of the community, to gain a glimpse into their lives, contributing to a better understanding of how we can support them as individuals and as valuable community members themselves, to thrive.

"As Commissioner and chair of the Violence Reduction Unit, I feel that we have a duty to listen to the voices of young people and ensure that they are meaningfully involved in co-producing the interventions which will support them."

Natalie Baker-Swift, interim head of the VRU, said: "We knew that we wanted a campaign that would have youth voice at its heart, that was absolutely authentic and that would unapologetically address the key themes connected to serious violence and exploitation.

"What is most important is that through the HashtagNG website, we have captured young people's attention and have been able to guide and sign post them to a powerful network of organisations who are skilled in offering support."