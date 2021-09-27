The mobile testing unit will be in the car park off Robert Bye Way, behind Age Concern, every Tuesday from 10am to 4.30pm until further notice.

Nottinghamshire County Council’s Public Health team joined forces with Mansfield District Council to introduce the dedicated testing service on September 10, in a bid to increase community testing for those without symptoms at a time when the district's rate was among the highest in the country.

On the six occasions the unit was open, the team has given out 305 Lateral Flow Test kits and provided assisted testing for 69 people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Covid-19 community testing service in Warsop has been extended

Deputy Mayor Coun Craig Whitby said: “The take up of lateral flow testing in Warsop has been very good so far and I encourage residents to continue to access the service, which will continue each week.

“Adults and children of secondary school age are encouraged to undertake twice weekly testing as part of their routine. Testing needs to be part of our everyday life and bringing testing to Warsop makes it even easier for people in our district to play their part as the pandemic continues.”

Covid Marshals and Community Safety Officers are distributing information in the Warsop area and sign-posting people to the testing facility.

Find out more about rapid testing at www.mansfield.gov.uk/coronavirus/communitytesting.