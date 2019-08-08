Notts rapper to release song for tragic Liam

A rapper from Nottingham is set to release a song to raise money in memory of Mansfield teenager Liam Peters.

Liam, also known as Liam Gray, aged 18, was stabbed in an incident on Gladstone Street on August 1.

Liam Peters

Liam was taken to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre where he died a short time later.

A 17-year-old youth appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on August 6, charged with Liam’s murder.

READ MORE: Mansfield fundraiser day to be held in memory of Liam Peters

A fundraising event has been organised by Liam's family, to raise money for his funeral, for his two-week-old daughter, and for a knife crime charity that will be decided by the family.

Sean Robson, who raps under the name SDotNotts, is currently writing a tribute song for Liam, and will donate proceeds of the song to his family's fundraising effort.

Sean Robson, who raps under the name SDotNotts

Sean hopes that the song will bring some comfort to Liam's family.

READ MORE: Mansfield teenager charged with murder after 18-year-old man dies in ‘stabbing’

Sean, aged 22, said: "I wanted to write a song for Liam because his death was so tragic.

"It does get emotional when I go into deep detail about what's happened but it's what I like to do.

"I wanted to give the family some comfort with this song as well.

Sean will also performhis song, called 'RIP Liam Peters'in church for Liam's funeral.

READ MORE: Teenager appears in court charged with the murder of 18-year-old in Mansfield

"I'd like to raise as much as I possibly can, everything is appreciated."

Sean will also perform his song, called 'RIP Liam Peters' in church for Liam's funeral.

READ MORE: Residents speak of their shock after 18-year-old stabbed to death in Mansfield Street

Sean has written music about tragedy before, writing a song by his brothers' hospital bed after he was stabbed in Bulwell.

The GoFundMe page has already reached £2,108 of the £5,000 goal.

Sean's song will be available on Spotify, and on CD.

You can listen to his music here: https://open.spotify.com/artist/

A fundraising day for Liam will be held at Forest Town Arena on Sunday, August 18 from 12pm.

There will be an auction, raffle, bouncy castle, play area for children, a rodeo bull, glitter tattoos and fireworks.

All are welcome to turn up on the day, no ticket required.