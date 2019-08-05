Mansfield fundraiser day to be held in memory of Liam Peters

A fundraising day will be held in memory of teenager Liam Peters, who was fatally stabbed in Mansfield last week.

Liam, also known as Liam Gray, aged 18, was stabbed in an incident on Gladstone Street on August 1.

Liam Peters

Liam was taken to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre where he died a short time later.

A fundraising event has been organised by Liam's family, to raise money for his funeral, for his two-week-old daughter, and for a knife crime charity that will be decided by the family.

The day will be held at Forest Town Arena on Sunday, August 18 from 12pm.

There will be an auction, raffle, bouncy castle, play area for children, a rodeo bull, glitter tattoos and fireworks.

All are welcome to turn up on the day, no ticket required.

A GoFundMe page has been created with the aim of raising £5,000 to help Liam's family pay for his funeral.