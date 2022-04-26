Stalking offences are defined by a pattern of fixated, obsessive, unwanted and repeated behaviours – in person or through remote means such as social media.

However, it is believed that some victims are not coming forward to get the help they need.

This could either be because they are worried or embarrassed to do so, or that they are not aware that the behaviours they are experiencing actually amount to a serious criminal offence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stalking victims urged to seek help as soon as possible

At the start of National Stalking Awareness Week, Nottinghamshire Police is urging people to seek help from the police at the earliest opportunity, and to reach out to the various local agencies that can offer them expert advice and support.

Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Elbourn, stalking lead for Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We take a very proactive, intervention-based approach to complaints of stalking – arresting and interviewing suspects where we can to send a very clear message that their behaviour is not acceptable.

“Ultimately our priority as police officers is to understand the level of threat posed, safeguard victims from potential harm and stop these behaviours from happening again.

“We achieve these goals by intervening in a formal, recorded way as early as possible.

“Other positive outcomes include the use include Stalking Prevention Orders, which can place a formal legal restriction on people behaving in a certain way.

“However, one of our biggest challenges when it comes to stalking offences is the reluctance of some victims to come forward and seek help. Some may not want to involve the police, whilst others may not actually be aware that the behaviours they are experiencing amount to stalking.”

Nottinghamshire has a network of support agencies who are there to support victims through the process and bridge the gap to the criminal justice system.

These groups are the focus of this year’s Stalking Awareness Week, which is organised by the Suzie Lamplugh Trust. Locally they include Juno Women's Aid, Women’s Aid, and Equation, who operate a bespoke service for men who are the victims of stalking behaviours.