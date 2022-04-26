Center Parcs team up with Football Fun Factory for new football sessions for children

A giant inflatable football pitch, football dartboard and other fun games and activities will await eager young children aged two to 12-years-old at each of Center Parcs’ villages across the UK and Ireland, including Sherwood Forest, from June 2022 onwards.

Those attending sessions can continue their football journey with Football Fun Factory Head coaches based in their local community, should they wish to book further experiences at one of Football Fun Factory’s 50 franchises across the country.

James Cutting, Football Fun Factory founder, said: “We are incredibly proud to kick off this partnership with a brand that is a household name.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Cutting, Football Fun Factory founder, and Jonny Martin

“This partnership is a huge brand-building opportunity for us as we grow across the UK and give access to our experiences to millions of children and their families.

“A break at Center Parcs is family time like no other. Through our football programmes, there will be lots of proud parents watching on from the sidelines.

“Every child who is introduced to the Football Fun Factory through Center Parcs will have the opportunity to continue their football journey in their local community by attending our weekly sessions.

“As we grow, we are now able to signpost children and families to their local Football Fun Factory sessions, making their experience at Center Parcs a springboard to developing a life-long association with the game.”

Parents will be able to book Football Fun Factory experiences for children aged between two and 12-years-old

Stuart Winn, Center Parcs’ Group Leisure Manager, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Football Fun Factory to bring their fun and interactive sessions to even more families.

"We are always looking to add new activities and experiences and we are sure these sessions will be a real hit with our guests.”

Former Manchester United footballer Luke Chadwick, now a director at Football Fun Factory, said: “A massive driver at the heart of everything we do is breaking down barriers and giving children the opportunity to experience fantastic football coaching.

Helping to make football more fun and accessible for boys and girls of all ages and abilities

"It is so important for kids to enjoy the sport.”