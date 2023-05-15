Notts Police launch 'eye-catching and unashamedly edgy' sexual consent campaign

The Night Time A-Z of Consent campaign features a series of different thought-provoking messages, all starting with a different letter of the alphabet and based on a night time related theme, and each referring to sexual consent.

Working with partner agencies at Nottingham City Council, Nottingham Express Transit and Nottingham City Transport, the new campaign has now launched.

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry said: “This campaign is big, bold, eye-catching and unashamedly edgy because we want to provoke big conversations that help everyone be clear that sex without consent is rape.

A tram and a bus wrapped completely in the Night Time A-Z designs were unveiled at Nottingham Express Transit’s Wilkinson Street depot to launch the campaign

“People might find this a challenging subject to talk about with their loved ones. That’s why this campaign puts the issue front and centre as people travel around Nottingham and helps to give people a starting point to ensure we don’t shy away from conversations about

consent.

“With better education comes better behaviour and we hope this campaign will help to prevent sexual violence and ensure there is zero tolerance for perpetrators and more support for survivors.”

The campaign, developed by the Consent Coalition, builds on the award-winning A-Z of Consent campaign launched in Nottingham last year and has been funded by the Safer Streets programme, after the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire secured £3 million from the Home Office to fund projects to increase public safety across Nottinghamshire.

Colin Wilderspin, Nottingham City Council interim director of communities, said: “The Night-Time A-Z of Consent, created by sexual violence specialists, builds on the success of last year’s national campaign, looking at consent issues that might arise more often at night, such as flirting, groping and spiking.”

Superintendent James Woolley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Sexual offences are some of the most serious crimes we investigate.