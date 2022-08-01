Richard, volunteer and Notts LGBT+ Network trustee, said: "We are known as a longstanding and reliable registered charity supporting the LGBT+ and associated communities in Nottinghamshire and we’ve been around for almost 50 years.

"It’s really important that we represent the community we serve and it’s vital that we continually review our focus and mission.

"Our last brand update was six years ago and, as the world moves ever faster, we realised the time was right to refresh our image again to ensure that we stay visible to our wonderful vibrant community and reach even more people.

Notts LGBT+ Network has undergone a transformation and launched a brand a new look for its website

“When our journey started we needed to find someone to help and after a short while browsing local companies, realised that we already had previously received contact from Tank, a digital PR agency based in the Lace Market, which also owns a creative branding agency called Warbox. Why look any further we thought.

"They had previously supported us and so we approached them to see what they could offer. We were invited to their beautiful building in Kayes Walk, right next to St Mary’s Church and were instantly impressed with the warm welcome, the way they do business and importantly, their awareness and understanding of LGBT issues.

“We have spent the last five months working with Tank and Warbox. We are so lucky to have found yet another local business supporting what we do and joining the many others in the county that enable us to continue what we do best. You may not be aware that our network is run entirely by unpaid volunteers.

“We hope you love our new image, our new website and in particular, a new feature that you’ve all been asking for.

"We now have a calendar of local LGBT+ events on the website. Please contact us with your event listings and of course, do give us your general feedback.”

Notts LGBT+ Network is a registered charity run entirely by unpaid volunteers.

Based in central Nottingham is offers support and advice to the county’s LGBT+ community, their friends and family.