Notts Fire and Rescue Service set out a plan to help it improve and make communities safer

Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services’ (HMICFRS) 'State of Fire and Rescue – The Annual Assessment of Fire and Rescue Services in England 2021’ is the third annual assessment of England’s fire and rescue services by Sir Thomas Winsor, Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Fire and Rescue Services.

John Buckley, chief fire officer, said: “We welcome the work undertaken by HMICFRS in providing assurance to the public regarding their local Fire and Rescue Service and promoting improvement for the sector.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service respond to report

"We will be studying the State of Fire Report and the inspection reports from other Fire and Rescue Services to identify areas of best practice.

"We will look to learn from these reports and use them to improve our own work to make our communities safer. The State of Fire Report will also inform us of potential changes and reforms to the fire sector as a whole.

“We are currently finalising our strategic plan for the next three years, the Community Risk Management Plan, and I would like to encourage anyone who has not already done so to take part in the consultation on this.”

The draft plan and consultation are available at www.notts-fire.gov.uk/about/vision-and-values.