Nottinghamshire’s number of children in need fell last year, despite national increase

Nottinghamshire had 4,235 children in need on March 31, down 8 per cent from 4,580 a year before and down 8 per cent on the 4,610 children in March 2020, who were largely identified before the pandemic.

The figures are from the Department of Education’s annual children in need census, which includes children on social care and protection plans, those looked after by local authorities, disabled children, and over-18s still receiving children’s services’ support.

There were 10,532 referrals made during 2021-22 in the area. When a child is referred to children’s social care services, an assessment is then carried out to identify any need for services.

A total of 10,474 assessments were carried out in Nottinghamshire, with ​5,771 finding the child was not in need.

Primary needs for social care services in the area included abuse or neglect, making up 27 per cent of cases where a need was identified. At 17 per cent, family dysfunction was also a significant need.

On March 31, 589 child protection plans were in place for children considered at risk of harm.

England had 404,310 children in need at the end of March, up 4.5 per cent from 2021 and 3.9 per cent from 2020.

The DoE said the return to in-person classes after Covid-19 restrictions was likely to have contributed to the increase, with 650,270 referrals last year.

A DoE spokesman said the department is “strengthening links” between social care and education to keep vulnerable young people engaged in education, alongside providing funding for pupils with social workers or in care.

The Children’s Society said the pandemic had a significant toll on children’s wellbeing and left them more exposed to problems at home.

Sarah Wayman, charity head of policy and research, said: “We have seen through our practice and research how successive lockdowns left many children feeling more worried about everything from Covid to missing school, exams, friends and their future.

“All this takes its toll on children’s wellbeing and can lead to mental health conditions like anxiety and depression.