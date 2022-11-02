ZULU Boutique has blossomed since its humble beginnings in the former Thornton’s unit in the centre, where it opened its doors for the first time in December last year.

The growing independent clothing chain has now taken over the entire space that used to house Topshop, Dorothy Perkins, Topman and Burton as business continues to flourish.

A grand opening of the new store was held on Saturday (October 29), with free prosecco and chocolates for all customers on the day.

Owners Gary and Joanne Holmes with their staff at the new Zu-Lu Boutique store in the Four Seasons Shopping Centre.

A special performance was also given by Britain’s Got Talent finalist Kyle Tomlinson, who was honoured with the Golden Buzzer when he appeared on the show in 2017.

Store manager Sue Macpherson said: “It was an absolutely amazing day.

“Kyle sang Hallelujah and loads of other different songs and everybody loved it.

“The new store has been brilliant so far. We’ve been packed out every single day and there’s been a lot of new faces.”

Owners Gary and Joanne Holmes with guest opener TV talent show contestant Kyle Tomlinson.

ZULU Boutique specialises in free size women’s Italian clothing, cotton, linen and cheesecloth. The store prides itself on stocking ‘funky fashion that flatters and fits all shapes and sizes from 10 to 26’.

It also offers a range of boots, shoes, handbags, scarves and jewellery.

Sue added: “The old store was tiny and now we’re in this great big shop there’s been a lot of different people of all ages and sizes – people who probably used to shop at Debenham’s, Beale’s and Dorothy Perkins. It’s ideal for them.”

The new store is open daily from 9am until 5.30pm, and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

A peek inside the new store.

The boutique, which has a sister store at the Crystal Peaks Shopping Mall in Sheffield, is also planning to branch out into online sales very soon.

To keep up to date with the latest, follow the ZULU Boutique Mansfield page on Facebook.

The store offers a wide selection of fashion choices.