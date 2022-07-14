The Nottingham and Nottinghamshire programme won two awards at the Covid-19 Vaccination Programme Reward and Recognition Event held by NHS Midlands on Tuesday, July 12.

The Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Covid-19 Vaccination Centres and Roving Service won the Best Collaboration Award for its work to deliver the vaccine into communities through vans, buses, pop-up clinics and door-to-door vaccines.

The roving service has delivered more than 6,000 vaccines in the community and this has been achieved through collaboration with Nottingham City Council and Nottinghamshire County Council as well as partners across the city and county.

Nottingham and Nottinghamshire’s work to help educate the public on the Covid-19 vaccine through special Q&A clinics called ‘Let’s Talk Vaccination’ won The Community Engagement Award.

In January 2022, Vaccination Q&A clinics were developed to create a safe space for people to talk about the Covid-19 vaccination with experts and explore their choices with the aim of increasing vaccination uptake.

Shantell Miles, lead nurse at Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust and operations director of the Covid-19 Vaccination Programme in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, praised everyone involved in the programme for their hard work.

She said: “This programme in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire would be nothing without all the exceptional teams and individuals who have made it so successful.

"I am so pleased that the hard work of our programme has been recognised at this event, specifically in tackling inequalities.

“I would like to personally thank everyone involved in the vaccination programme in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire for their incredible work over the last two years.

"The collaboration across the local healthcare system has played an important part in its success so I would like to thank all our partners in the Integrated Care System including local authorities, the community and voluntary sector and the public.

"It has been an exceptional effort by everyone involved and you have all played an important part in providing a strong line of defence against Covid-19.”