Endometriosis is a painful condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes.

The long-term condition can affect women of any age, including teenagers.

Jenni Johnson, who has suffered with endometriosis for many years, said it is important for women to share their stories and support each other.

Endometriosis sufferer Jenni Johnson has launched a new support group.

The Mansfield resident has now set up a new support group through charity Endometriosis UK, so sufferers can come together.

She said: “There hasn’t been a support group in Nottinghamshire for a while now – there’s nowhere for people to go.

“So it’s just letting everyone know that we are now up and running with a Facebook page.

“I’ll be hosting Zoom meetings to begin with every four to six weeks until I can find a venue in Mansfield for face-to-face meets.”

The support group will offer a “safe space” for women and those assigned as female at birth to discuss their experiences and issues surrounding the condition.

Jenni, 35, said: “It’s all about sharing experiences and talking it out with people who understand and can relate to what we’re going through.

"Friends and family can offer support but they often don’t understand physically, so it’s nice to have a support network around you.

“I’ll be speaking on certain topics at each meeting and I will also be trying to get some speakers in, such as physiotherapists, gynocologists and surgeons.”

The launch of the new group falls during Endometriosis Awareness Month, which sees people around the world coming together to show support for the one in 10 women and those assigned female at birth with the condition.

Jenni said: “It’s important to raise awareness.

“As a sufferer myself, I don’t really know many others who have it – but there must be people out there and I’m thinking they might be in the same boat I’m in not knowing anyone. Hopefully we can bring people together.”

The group is looking for a venue to hold meetings in Mansfield town centre for free or a small cost.