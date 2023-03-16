Jacksdale woman sentenced for the manslaughter of her three-year-old stepson

Leila Borrington, 23, of Main Road, was also convicted of assaulting and causing grievous bodily harm to Harvey Borrington, who died from head injuries two days after he was admitted to hospital in August 2021.

Nottingham Crown Court previously heard Borrington targeted Harvey as his non-verbal autism made it difficult for him to express pain.

But a jury cleared her of murder after concluding she had not intended to kill or cause really serious injury.

Harvey Borrington

Harvey sustained fatal head injuries, including a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain, but Borrington told the trial she had never harmed Harvey, and claimed he had fallen off a sofa.

On Thursday, Jonas Hankin KC, prosecuting, said: “This cannot be described as a momentary lapse - it must be a sustained assault to explain the pattern and number of injuries to the head.”

The trial heard that before ringing 999, on August 9, Borrington texted Harvey's father, who was out at the cinema, saying: "Why does this happen to me?"

She also filmed Harvey moments after his collapse.

Leila Borrington

An expert witness said that ‘the account provided by the caregiver does not explain the extent of the injuries’ and added that she believed Harvey had died as a result of ‘direct blunt force trauma’.

The court heard Harvey had sustained other injuries in the weeks prior to his death including a spiral arm fracture, a scrape on his back and marks on his ears and face.

His mum said Harvey was her ‘beautiful little boy’, and a treasured grandson to her parents who called him their ‘little man’.

Borrington told the court these injuries were either self-inflicted or, in the case of the arm fracture, caused when she pulled Harvey up as he tripped walking up the stairs.

Solictor Emma Coverley argued it was not accepted that Borrington was calculating what she could do or that the court could be sure that he was left unattended.

During the trial, Mr Hankin argued she had ‘twisted and turned’ her story to suit the evidence.