News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Nottinghamshire train operator is officially certified as being autism-friendly

Train operator East Midlands Railway has been recognised by a national charity for providing an autism-friendly environment.
By John Smith
Published 7th Aug 2023, 15:31 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 15:44 BST

The award, given by the National Autistic Society, is in recognition of EMR's autism-friendly practices and demonstrates it has met a certain set of standards to offer its customers an autism-friendly service.

EMR runs national, regional and local services across Nottinghamshire, including mainline trains between Nottingham and London and the Robin Hood Line between Nottingham and Worksop, serving towns like Mansfield, Hucknall, Bulwell, Sutton, Kirkby and Newstead.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To receive the National Autistic Society certification, EMR had to meet a number of criteria

EMR has been declared autsim-friendlyEMR has been declared autsim-friendly
EMR has been declared autsim-friendly
Most Popular

This included making sure employees understood how to effectively communicate with autistic people, that places were more accessible and less overwhelming for autistic people and information about venues was easily available to help autistic people plan their visit

Emma Davis, head of customer experience at EMR, said: "We are proud to receive the Autism Friendly Award from the National Autistic Society.

"We have always been committed to creating an inclusive and supportive environment for all our customers, including those on the autism spectrum.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This recognition reaffirms our dedication to providing an autism-friendly service and highlights the importance of understanding and accommodating the needs of autistic individuals and their families."

Read More
Plans announced to replace and re-open cafe close to M1 junction

Christine Flintoft-Smith, head of autism accreditation at the National Autistic Society, said: “We’d like to congratulate East Midlands Railway on achieving our new Autism Friendly Award.

"Every organisation that gains the Autism Friendly Award will be helping to make the UK a more autism-friendly place and make a difference to the lives of autistic people and their families.

“There are lots of small changes which businesses can make to better support autistic people, and just a little understanding can go a long way. We’re looking forward to working with as many businesses as possible to help create a society that works for autistic people.”

The Autism Friendly Award is a leading accreditation programme set up by the National Autistic Society to help businesses play their part in creating more welcoming environments and making a difference to the lives of autistic people throughout the UK.

Related topics:East Midlands RailwayEMRNottinghamshireNottinghamHucknallLondon