Nottinghamshire County Council must implement eight changes to the way it provides Adult Social Care over the next couple of years.

A paper detailing these reforms, and the anticipated impact on budgets and staff resource, will be presented at the county council’s cabinet on July 14.

The government reforms include an introduction of a cap on care costs. From October 2023, the government will introduce a £86,000 cap on the amount anyone in England will spend on their personal care over their lifetime. Changes to the rates the county council pays registered providers, such as care homes and home care organisations. Adult social care will be subject to the Care Quality Commission’s inspection regime and the development of innovative models of care across health and social care, housing investment and the workforce action required to implement reform e.g. improvements to digital systems and workforce support.

An analysis has been carried out to plan for the financial impact of these reforms on local authorities.

Coun Matt Barney, cabinet member for Adult Social Care and Public Health, said: “These reforms present a significant challenge to local authorities across the country.

"We have a difficult road ahead, not just financially, but also because we need to recruit more adult social care staff at a time of national shortages.

“We want to continue to support people to live independent and healthy lives in Nottinghamshire.

"So we are prioritising Adult Social Care reform and working with other local authorities to reduce duplication and costs.

"We have also expressed our concerns to the government and will continue to lobby ministers for funding and support to deliver these reforms.”