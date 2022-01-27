Nottinghamshire is now a safer place than it was before the Covid-19 pandemic, and is becoming safer at a faster rate than most other forces in the country, according to new figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS).

Nottinghamshire’s fall was far greater than the national average drop of one per cent, in the year to September 2021, and the reduction is even more stark when compared to same period in 2019 - pre-Covid - with crime falling by a massive 17 per cent, compared to 1.5 per cent nationally.

The biggest drop in offending in the last year has been in robberies and burglaries, where there has been a massive 22 per cent reduction in robbery incidents and a 28 per cent drop in burglary offences.

There has been a seven per cent drop in crime in Nottinghamshire over the last year.

This means the figures have even continued to fall even after the country came out of lockdown.

The collaborative work between the Force’s dedicated burglary and robbery teams, as well as the Operation Reacher teams across the county, have played a major role in helping to drive down crime levels across Nottinghamshire.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is a massive team effort by our officers and staff whereby our collective endeavours have continued to drive down crime whilst other neighbouring areas have seen increases.

"We have adapted our approach during the pandemic whilst continuing to grow our numbers. We will have completed the national Uplift one year early by the end of March and our investment in technology continues to reap rewards, especially our automatic number plate recognition camera network, which is having a very positive effect upon organised criminality.

"Operation Reacher has seen even more visible resources allocated to local policing across all of our neighbourhoods and I intend to expand this and our dedicated knife crime teams further in 2022.”

The figures released by the ONS showed Nottinghamshire to have the biggest reduction in crime rates in the East Midlands.