Police and Crime Commissioner, Caroline Henry, has made funding available to bolster policing resources as part of her bid to get tough on criminals blighting rural communities.

Commissioner Henry said: “As your Police and Crime Commissioner I have always been determined that we get tough on rural and wildlife crime. That’s why we have been working hard to develop a new plan which will do just that. Our new plan will stop rural criminals in their tracks.”

New rural beat officers will be introduced in rural areas across the county to ensure communities see more visible front-line policing as part of the new plan. Ten new single points of contact for rural crime will also be introduced into the control room to improve expertise among call takers and dispatchers whenever a crime or incident is reported in.

Part of the plan to tackle rural crime is investing in new state-of-the-art equipment to ensure officers have the tools they need. This will include new drones, off-road motorbikes, fixed and mobile Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras in rural locations, thermal imaging goggles and 4x4 vehicles.

Chief Inspector Heather Sutton, the rural crime lead within Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I feel really positive about the future of policing rural and wildlife matters in Nottinghamshire. The rural crime plan we are offering is comprehensive and is based on issues raised by the community, built on the existing good work and learning from other forces across the UK.

"Our officers will have a more coordinated approach to rural and wildlife crime, more training, access to national experts and importantly, we’ll have the kit and equipment to do what we need to do in your rural areas.”

Plans also include boosting engagement with farmers and rural communities and ensuring officers receive the latest training tailored to the needs of rural communities by working closely with the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) to deliver this.