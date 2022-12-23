Members of the public are being asked to use services wisely to ensure those people with the greatest need can access care and support.

Residents are being urged to use 111 online which will connect them with a doctor, nurse or other trained healthcare professional if needed.

Nottinghamshire residents can also make use of the NHS App for access to a wide range of services and information, meaning that they don’t necessarily need to call their GP or wait on the telephone for an appointment.

King's Mill Hospital

Via the app, residents can access their medical records, book and manage appointments, review medication and order repeat prescriptions as well as checking symptoms and tracking their health.

Members of the public can also help ease pressures by using their local pharmacy, which can help with things like allergies, constipation, headaches, earaches and many other ailments.

Amanda Sullivan, NHS Nottinghamshire chief executive, said: “We know it is difficult for people if they feel ill over the Christmas and New Year break and don’t know where to turn, which is why we are advising people to go to 111 online first, or call 111 if they are unsure, as they will be able to advise you or even put you in touch with a medical specialist who can help.

“As we travel to visit friends and family we know minor accidents can happen.

“Urgent Treatment Centres on both London Road behind the BBC building in Nottingham, open 7am-7pm daily, and at Newark Hospital, open 9am-9.30pm daily, can treat sprains and fractures that happen when falling off a bike or if you’re suffering from a burn.

“Urgent treatment centres are open at least 12 hours a day, every day and offer appointments that can be booked through NHS 111 online.