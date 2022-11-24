Nottinghamshire residents to receive share of £700,000 support package planned to help with the cost of living

Vulnerable residents and those on a low income are at the heart of these plans which aim to be put in place before Christmas.

The support includes £450,000 worth of targeted grants for voluntary groups and community organisations to help them continue their vital work in the community, £100,000 to expand the benefits team to be able to offer more one-to-one cost of living advice and £150,000 investment to provide more expert advice to improve energy efficiency in the home and to help cut down on bills

Under the council’s existing local community fund arrangements, local groups, parish, and district councils who are building resilience across communities, including helping those most in need to access affordable, nutritious foods, will be able to apply for grants.

New £700,000 package of support planned to help with the cost of living

Similar grants will also be available to community groups in need of contributions towards their own rising energy bills to help keep their welcoming and warm centres and halls open across the county.

Plans also includes expanding the council’s benefits team to encourage more residents to come forward to claim the benefits that thousands of people across the county are entitled to.

Coun Ben Bradley, council leader and member for Mansfield North, as well as Mansfield MP, said: “With so many people dealing with the rising cost of living we want to help those who are the hardest hit.

“To make the most of our budgets at a time when all councils are facing incredibly tough choices, our initial focus is on supporting groups, charities, and organisations so they are able to continue their tireless work in community.

“The aim is that this will help residents become more independent, healthy and build resilience in the long run.

“This planned support is on the back of forthcoming winter support payments , via the £5.6m Household Support Fund, which aims to help around 50,000 households most in need with payments due to be paid this side of Christmas.”