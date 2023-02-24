The county council’s chairman, Coun Roger Jackson, whose good cause this year is the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in Sherwood, said the council was reaffirming its support for the Ukrainian people and remembering the many sacrifices they’ve made over the last 12 months.

Coun Jackson said: “On this poignant day, it is important we remember and support the Ukrainian people. Many have left behind their loved ones, homes, and belongings to settle here as guests in Nottinghamshire.

“I would like to thank the people of Nottinghamshire for welcoming these families, and especially thank those who have opened their homes in support of the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

Nottinghamshire County Council marked the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by raising the Ukrainian flag at County Hall

“As my good cause for the year, more than £20,000 has been raised which will go towards supporting the outstanding work of the Ukrainian Cultural Centre. The centre offers many services to Ukrainian families and its support has been invaluable.”

Coun John Cottee, cabinet member for Communities, who has lead on the Homes for Ukraine initiative, said: “Communities across Nottinghamshire have really stepped up in support of the Ukrainian people.

"I hear so many heart-warming stories of how Nottinghamshire residents have been able to play a small part in supporting our Ukrainian guests.