Chance to take part in the Big Conversation about Adult Social Care in Nottinghamshire

Nottinghamshire County Council is hosting a series of listening events across the county and is seeking feedback from people who use social care, their families, or unpaid carers, about their experience of social care and what they would like to see in the future.

If people cannot attend one of the events, they can still let the council have their views through an online survey.

The feedback from the listening events and the results of the survey will inform the development of the council’s new Adult Social Care Strategy.

Coun Matt Barney, county council Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Public Health

The plan will show how social care in Nottinghamshire will change from how it is now to become more like the Social Care Future vision.

Coun Matt Barney, the county council’s Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Public Health said: “Everybody’s experience of using social care is completely different and sometimes things can feel a little complicated.

"We aim to ensure that people can live in the place they call home. Surrounded by the people and things that matter to them, in their own communities where they feel connected and safe.

“We therefore need people who use these services to tell us what they’d like to see in the future.

"Attending an event or completing the survey will enable people to share their views with us.”

Residents can find out more, take part in the survey and book onto one of the listening events on The Big Conversation webpage, www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/care/adult-social-care/the-big-conversation.