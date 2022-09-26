Nottinghamshire race fans hailed ‘truly unforgettable’ by Tour of Britain organisers

And the thousands of fans who lined the route between West Bridgford and Mansfield – via Ravenshead, Edwinstowe and Worksop – have been hailed as the ‘best of this year’s race’ by event organisers.

However, the 116-mile stage five proved to be the final leg of the Tour after the remaining three stages were cancelled following the announcement of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s death later that day.

Schools, businesses and residents in towns and villages along the route came out to watch the cyclists, many having decorated the streets and supporting cyclists from the sidelines with banners.

Having a pint and getting ready for riders to cycle past in Mansfield Woodhouse.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Race organisers praised fans for creating a ‘truly unforgettable’ atmosphere.

Mick Bennett, race director, said: “It was great to be back in Nottinghamshire after a four-year absence and all I can say is thank you to everybody along the route.

“From the warm welcome the race received upon leaving West Bridgford to the wall of noise as the riders approached the finish line in Mansfield, the atmosphere along the route was truly unforgettable.

“When I say we love coming here it is no understatement – the Nottinghamshire fans were the best of this year’s race.

Members of the U3A had a stall outside The Coopers.

“I’m looking forward to the next time we visit this great county already.”

The event featured Mansfield rider Ross Lamb, who competes for the Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling team.

He said: “The whole experience was fantastic and it was great to see all the schools along the route come out to support us.

“It was the best stage of the race by far and I’m not just saying that because I’m from Mansfield.

Preparing to watch the riders pass by.

“Somebody asked me after the race if I’d like it to come back here and I said ‘yes, without a shadow of doubt’.

“For the region it’s incredible and there’s a lot of support for the race in the county – as was shown on the day.

“It was brilliant.”

The Nottinghamshire stage was won by Belgian rider Jordi Meeus, of the BORA–Hansgrohe team, with Movistar’s Gonzalo Serrano, from Spain, the overall race winner.

Members of Ilkeston Cycling Club at the finish.