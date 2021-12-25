Nottinghamshire Police's street triage team helps save lives on daily basis

The team was established in 2014 to better signpost patients who are experiencing a mental health crisis to more comprehensive and appropriate support.

There is a day car working from 8am until 4pm daily and two evening cars every day from 4pm until 1am, covering the whole county and supporting front line police officers with dealing what can be complicated, high-risk incidents.

The cars are staffed by a police officer coupled with a mental health professional from the Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, who can offer support at the first point of contact.

PC Amanda Renshaw, nurse Annette Palmer and Sergeant Anthony Horsnall

As a result, many people who would have ended up in police cells are now directed to the right place to secure the right treatment and support.

Sergeant Anthony Horsnall, the force’s operation lead for mental health incidents, said: “We deal with eight to ten incidents a day on average.

“Each car will go on scene maybe once or twice a day, so that’s around six incidents we’ll attend every day.

“Some incidents include concerns around suicide. But we also see incidents where someone has a mental health disorder such as paranoia or psychosis.

"They might be extremely anxious and are suffering some sort of mental health breakdown, resulting in either them or someone witnessing it ringing the emergency services.

“If there’s an immediate risk to life the police will attend. Our triage team will also go and assess the person’s mental health to ensure they are taken to the right place for treatment and support.”

Sgt Horsnall said he and his team of five police constables will be working over the festive period.

He said: “If everything’s great, Christmas is a fantastic time. But it’s very difficult if things aren’t going great because all you see is other people having a great time and that makes it even worse for you."

