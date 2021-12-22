The Friends of Ashfield Children's Centres group was awarded the funds through the Persimmon Homes Community Champions Scheme, which donates up to £64,000 to good causes across the UK every month.

The festive donation will be used to provide Christmas gifts for children who use Ashfield North Children's Centres.

Samantha Widnall, fundraiser, said: "We are truly grateful that Persimmon Homes has chosen our cause.

"Many of the families we support are not in a financial position to give their children the Christmas they would like.

"This is not about buying to excess; it's about making Christmas that bit easier and helping to create happy memories.

"We are planning to host a Christmas party where we can hand out the gifts and Persimmon Homes' donation is going to make the day extra special."

Neil Follows, managing director for Persimmon Homes Nottingham, who selected the children's support group, said: "Christmas is a magical time of the year, especially for the younger generation. We are very happy to support Friends of Ashfield Children's Centres festive celebrations."

Under The Persimmon Homes Community Champions scheme, the Nottingham regional business provides financial support of up to £1,000 to two local charities or good causes, every month.

The online Persimmon Homes Community Champions application is available at www.persimmonhomes.com/community-champions.

