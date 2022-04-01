Nottinghamshire Police team that finds answers for grieving families lands integrity award

Nottinghamshire Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit have won an award for Utmost Integrity

Between the start of 2020 and the end of 2021 Nottinghamshire Police dealt with 54 fatal collisions, sadly resulting in 56 deaths and the Serious Collision Investigation Unit had a major part to play in ensuring their families and friends got the answers they needed to make sense of their tragic loss.

Together, the team ensures every task is completed and that no phone call from a relative goes unanswered.

Every piece of evidence is checked to ensure it is correct and the team were recognised for their dedication and professionalism at Nottinghamshire Police’s recent Force Awards ceremony where they won the award for Utmost Integrity, having been nominated by traffic management officer Heidi Duffy MBE.

Heidi said the team, comprising of forensic collision investigators, police officers, staff investigators, vehicle examiners and the officer manager Diane Palmer, deserved to be recognised for the work that they do.

She said: “When a loved one dies in a road traffic collision, it rips the heart out of families and leaves an empty chair at the Christmas table.

“Despite lockdowns, in 2020 we had 21 fatal collisions in Nottinghamshire, sadly resulting in 22 deaths. And in 2021, that increased to 33 fatal collisions with 34 deaths.

“Dealing with raw human emotion is difficult at the best of times - but in a pandemic when each day brings its own anxiety, it’s near on impossible.

“Yet, this team did just that.

“They adapted to ‘virtual’ inquests, statements by phone and interviews of suspects remotely but they never lost focus of what they set out to achieve, finding the facts to help a family understand why their loved one failed to make it home that day.

“They were determined that a pandemic would not stop them in delivering that outcome. That’s why I nominated them for the award.”