Man arrested on suspicion of arson after two women rescued from fire in Mansfield
Detectives are questioning a man in connection with an overnight arson attack in Mansfield.
Nottinghamshire Police and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service colleagues were called to reports of a fire inside a flat in Garratt Avenue, Mansfield, at around 12.15am today (Thursday, March 31).
Firefighters gained entry to the property, put the blaze out and safely rescued two women from the address.
Officers arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and on suspicion of racially-aggravated public order after officers were verbally abused.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 3 of March 31, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
