Nottinghamshire Police officer stabbed in the line of duty asked to line the route of The Queen's funeral cortege
A police officer stabbed in the line of duty has spoken of his immense pride after representing his county and his colleagues at the Queen’s funeral.
Sergeant Dan Griffin was one of dozens of officers from across the country and the commonwealth invited to line the route of the funeral cortege as it made its way through central London.
The honour came just five months after the experienced neighbourhood officer was stabbed while apprehending a suspect in Nottingham City Centre.
Sergeant Griffin, who has only recently returned to duty, said: “This was a huge honour for me personally and something that means a lot to my family.
“I was completely taken aback when I first got the call about it as it really wasn’t something I was expecting.
“The Queen was a remarkable woman who has been an ever-present part of the life of every serving police officer in the country.
“Her funeral really was a piece of national and international history and I was just so proud to have been a part of it.
“The atmosphere along the Mall was incredible. It’s one thing to see something like that on TV but to witness the sheer scale of it in person is something I will always remember.
“I am really proud to have played even a small part in it and honoured to have represented Nottinghamshire Police.”
Chief Constable Craig Guildford said: “His bravery, stoicism and determination to protect and serve the public reflect the very best of British policing and it was entirely fitting that he was selected for this prestigious honour.”