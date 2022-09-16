Wreath laying ceremony at Ashfield School for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Since the sad passing of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8, Ashfield School has been remembering The Queen’s dedication and unparalleled service.

Throughout the past week, assemblies have taken place celebrating her life and service to the country, the Union Flag located at the front of the school was lowered to half-mast by a selection of students from Uniformed Services and this morning (Friday, September 16) a wreath was laid by John Maher, headteacher, Wesley Davies, CEO of The Two Counties Trust, as well as a collection of staff and students.

Ashfield School also proudly observed a two-minute silence at 9am.

John Maher, headteacher of Ashfield School, said: “Ashfield school expresses its deepest condolences to the Royal Family during this time of national mourning.

“Both teachers and students were proud to take this moment of reflection to celebrate the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

Wesley Davies, chief executive officer of The Two Counties Trust, said: “Our schools across The Two Counties Trust have been marking their respects towards the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"It is a tremendous privilege to be asked to attend events such as today’s wreath laying and witness first-hand the respect shown by our students and staff during this historic moment.”