Nottinghamshire Police ‘Light the Darkness’ to mark Holocaust Memorial Day
A lantern full of candles has been lit in remembrance of the millions of people who died in the Holocaust as well as those affected by genocides around the world.
Nottinghamshire Police is standing together today (Thursday, January 27) as a show of respect to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.
Gathering alongside a memorial plaque in the grounds of the force’s headquarters, Chief Constable Craig Guildford paid his respects and placed a lantern in memory of all those who were killed.
The national commemoration day is dedicated to remembering those who suffered as a result of the Holocaust and the millions of people who were murdered under Nazi persecution and also to remember those who suffered in subsequent genocides.
The Holocaust Memorial Day Trust has once again invited forces to take part in ‘Light the Darkness’ and is also asking households across the UK to light a candle in their front windows tonight to actively remember all those lost and to stand against hatred and prejudice.
Mr Guildford said: “We remember all those who died during the Holocaust, the millions of other people killed under Nazi persecution alongside the millions of others killed in the genocides that followed in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.
“It is so important that not only the force but members of the public honour the memory of those who died in these atrocities by making sure we continue to challenge prejudice and hatred in all its forms.”
