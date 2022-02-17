The force’s reputation within universities is thanks in part to the great work being done by officers and staff across the county, the diverse opportunities available to new starters and the positive outlook and approach the force has with its university partners.

Thanks to the great partnership work with universities including the University of Derby and Nottingham Trent University, graduates are being given the chance to apply to work for the force and begin their career of working for the force.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford said: “Hearing that Nottinghamshire Police is thought so highly of by students studying the various professional policing degree programmes is great news and shows that the great work being done by all at the force is paying off and showcasing the force in a fantastic light.

Nottinghamshire Police has been named as one of the most highly sought-after forces to work for following a national student survey.

“We pride ourselves on our partnership working and creating lasting relationships with partners including universities to help advertise the great benefits of working for Nottinghamshire Police. I want to recruit the most talented individuals into the force as officers and staff.

“We are constantly working hard to attract people from all walks of life to join and work for the force and are making huge strides in making the police service a more diverse place to work and be a part of.

“We are truly in the middle of a revolution in local policing and hearing students from across the country want to come and be a part of Nottinghamshire is fantastic and shows the hard work being done by every single person within the force is having an impact.

“Nottinghamshire Police is committed to creating an inclusive and safe environment for every employee and anyone who joins can expect the same high standards that we pride ourselves on.”