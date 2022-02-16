Rural communities in Nottinghamshire urged to sign up to new alert system to help tackle crime

In response to feedback, Nottinghamshire Police is adopting a bespoke rural Neighbourhood Alert email platform, which sends regular warnings about the latest offences and emerging criminal trends.

The force is encouraging residents, farmers and other business owners to learn more about what is happening in their area by signing up for updates.

The software provides hyper-local, street-level updates to residents about what is happening in their area.

The system sends regular warnings about the latest offences and emerging criminal trends in rural communities

Officers are asking as many people as possible to sign up as officers working in rural communities will being to use the system as their main method of sending updates.

They are also urging residents to continue to immediately report all offences and suspicious activity by phone or online in order to build up a clearer picture about current activities and trends.

Chief Inspector Heather Sutton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We have a lot of rural areas in the county and we are well aware of the very impact offences like machinery and plant theft can have on hard-working local residents. These may not be headline grabbing offences but if you are running a business on tight margins then their impact can be devastating.

“We are listening to victims and residents and are currently refining the way we work in these areas. To this end our officers are spending more time building up relationships with local people and generating intelligence on current and emerging criminal trends.

“One vital tool we are keen to push is Neighbourhood Alert, which essentially allows a police officers to visit your inbox regularly to warn you about offences and trends in your area.

“All you need to do is sign up to Neighbourhood Alerts using the link below and ensure you have selected “rural matters” in the dropdown menu for specific trend updates.”

To sign up to Neighbourhood Alert and keep up to date on rural crime, visit www.nottinghamshirealert.co.uk/#SignUp.