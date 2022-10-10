Nottinghamshire Police celebrating Black History Month with series of events

In supporting Black History Month, the force says it will be bringing to light the contribution black people have made – and continue to make – to policing in communities as well as highlighting the important operational roles equality and diversity play in helping it deliver the best service across Nottinghamshire.

Nigel Best, careers advisor for Nottinghamshire Police, who came to the UK from Barbados as an eight-year-old boy in 1966, said: “It’s vital we celebrate Black History Month and understand the impact of black heritage and culture across the world.

"As a force we’ve had a hugely positive impact with our organised activities in previous years and we are now looking to build on that success this year.

Nottinghamshire Police is supporting Black History Month

“I hope as many people as possible join us in celebrating and increasing their understanding of black culture.”

Among the police-led activities taking place this month will be a four-day event from October 17 to 20, culminating in the premiere of a film called Blacks Can’t Swim which will be screened at Trent Bridge on October 20 from 3pm, with the screening being available free of charge to everyone.

The film aims to address racist stereotypes surrounding swimming, and how they contribute to the alarming number of people from black and minority ethnic backgrounds who can't swim, and are at increased risk of drowning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dramatisation also explores how parents' relationship with the water can go on to influence their children.