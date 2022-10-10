Despite national media coverage which claims some police forces fail to send officers to house burglaries, Chief Constable Con Craig Guildford says this has not been the case in Nottinghamshire as house burglary has always been one of his priorities.

Burglary has fallen dramatically over the last three years and has coincided with the introduction of specialist teams of detectives who work every day to bring burglars to justice. Our detection rate in Nottinghamshire is well above the national average.

More than 30 detectives currently work in four burglary and robbery teams across the county.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford says there's nothing a Nottinghamshire cop likes more than catching a house burglar

Significant funding from the Government’s Safer Streets Fund has also paid for burglary prevention officers providing hotspot areas with camera doorbells, new locks, and ensuring CCTV is installed.

This year alone, the force has banged up prolific burglars, opportunists, and cruel distraction burglars who have preyed on the elderly and vulnerable.

Mr Guildford said: “Behind every one of these burglaries is a person and a family who have been the victim of an extremely upsetting crime.

“This is why we take burglary so seriously.

“No-one should have to come home and find their home raided and belongings stolen and that is why we attend every house burglary and always will.

“Our detectives work many hours and into the night trawling through evidence to bring these offenders before the courts.