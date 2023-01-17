News you can trust since 1952
Nottinghamshire police appeal to help find missing man from Mansfield

Have you seen Matthew? Police are concerned for the safety of a man missing from Mansfield – last seen on Friday, January 13.

By Phoebe Cox
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Jan 2023, 11:03am

Matthew, whose surname has not been disclosed by police, was last seen in the Mansfield area on Friday, January 13, at about 7.30pm.

A spokesman from Nottinghamshire Police said: “He is about 6ft and has dark brown hair that is curly on top and shaved at the sides, a beard and blue eyes.

“Matthew was last seen wearing a cream jumper, black cargo-style trousers and tan DeWalt boots. Matthew has a sleeve tattoo on his left arm and a rose tattoo on his hand.”

Have you seen missing Matthew?
Anyone with information about Matthew or where he is, is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident 390 of Sunday, January 15, 2023.

MansfieldNottinghamshire