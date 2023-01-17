Matthew, whose surname has not been disclosed by police, was last seen in the Mansfield area on Friday, January 13, at about 7.30pm.

A spokesman from Nottinghamshire Police said: “He is about 6ft and has dark brown hair that is curly on top and shaved at the sides, a beard and blue eyes.

“Matthew was last seen wearing a cream jumper, black cargo-style trousers and tan DeWalt boots. Matthew has a sleeve tattoo on his left arm and a rose tattoo on his hand.”

Have you seen missing Matthew?