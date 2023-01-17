Nottinghamshire police appeal to help find missing man from Mansfield
Have you seen Matthew? Police are concerned for the safety of a man missing from Mansfield – last seen on Friday, January 13.
Matthew, whose surname has not been disclosed by police, was last seen in the Mansfield area on Friday, January 13, at about 7.30pm.
A spokesman from Nottinghamshire Police said: “He is about 6ft and has dark brown hair that is curly on top and shaved at the sides, a beard and blue eyes.
“Matthew was last seen wearing a cream jumper, black cargo-style trousers and tan DeWalt boots. Matthew has a sleeve tattoo on his left arm and a rose tattoo on his hand.”
Anyone with information about Matthew or where he is, is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident 390 of Sunday, January 15, 2023.