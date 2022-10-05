Nottinghamshire people share their images of hope for World Mental Day

People are showing their support for mental health awareness and suicide prevention by sending in images to try and inspire those who are struggling that there can be hope even in the most difficult of times.

The idea is based on a virtual exhibition in Manchester.

Three of the images are drawings by John Lockson from Nottingham.

He said: “Lockdown affected my mental health and wellbeing far more than I imagined, so taking up pencil drawing again was a massive relief of stress.

"I hope people enjoy looking at the pictures as much as I did creating them.”

Coun Matt Barney, cabinet member for Adult Social Care and Public Health, said: “In Nottinghamshire there were 180 deaths by suicide between 2018 and 2020.

"Behind each one of these figures is a grieving family and friends who are left behind.

“These powerful images are being shared on our social media channels to send a message to others that they are not alone and that there can be hope even in the most difficult times. Thank you to all who have shared their photos and personal stories.

“We would like to share the message that it’s so important for people to talk to their friends, colleagues or family if they’re worried that they’re not ok.

"Starting a conversation about mental health or suicide may seem like a daunting prospect, but it may just save a life.”

To view the exhibition visit www.artsteps.com.

The Campaign Against Living Miserably has come up with some great tips for tackling conversations about suicide.

For suicide advice and support visit www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/suicide.

If you are in suicidal crisis, contact the Nottinghamshire Mental Health Crisis Line (24/7) on 0808 196 3779 or call 999 if there is immediate risk. The Samaritans are also available 24/7 on 116 123.

