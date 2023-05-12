News you can trust since 1952
Nottinghamshire households struggling with rising bills to get extra support thanks to £11.2 million funding boost

Around 40,000 Nottinghamshire households struggling to make ends meet are set to get extra support this summer and winter.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 12th May 2023, 16:24 BST- 1 min read

The fourth round of the Government’s Household Support Fund (HSF), worth £11.2 million to cover a full year (March 2023 to March 2024), will once again be administered by Nottinghamshire County Council in partnership with borough and district councils.

One-off summer and winter support payments, each worth around £100 per household will continue to support families with children entitled to free school meals as well as other households and individuals struggling with rising costs.

Coun John Cottee, Cabinet Member for Communities, said: “To help reach those who may not be eligible for other government support and are in need of essential items such as ovens and fridges, an even wider range of organisations, such as community-based support groups, will work with us to help identify those most in need of support.”

£11.2 million set to support Notts households struggling with rising bills
£11.2 million set to support Notts households struggling with rising bills
Coun Tracey Taylor, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said: “This shows our continued commitment to helping households who are most in need of support, including helping low-income households with children entitled to free school meals or equivalent.

“This support is in addition to other continuing schemes to support the wellbeing of children in the county, including our Holiday Activities and Food programme (HAF) which focuses on supporting youngsters to improve their knowledge of health and nutrition and encouraging them to eat more healthily and be more active during school holidays.”

