Nottinghamshire households struggling with rising bills to get extra support thanks to £11.2 million funding boost

The fourth round of the Government’s Household Support Fund (HSF), worth £11.2 million to cover a full year (March 2023 to March 2024), will once again be administered by Nottinghamshire County Council in partnership with borough and district councils.

One-off summer and winter support payments, each worth around £100 per household will continue to support families with children entitled to free school meals as well as other households and individuals struggling with rising costs.

Coun John Cottee, Cabinet Member for Communities, said: “To help reach those who may not be eligible for other government support and are in need of essential items such as ovens and fridges, an even wider range of organisations, such as community-based support groups, will work with us to help identify those most in need of support.”

Coun Tracey Taylor, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said: “This shows our continued commitment to helping households who are most in need of support, including helping low-income households with children entitled to free school meals or equivalent.

