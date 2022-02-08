Nottinghamshire homeowners are being encourged to flock to online bird house quiz

Homeowners can learn more about their feathered friends and there is a chance to win RSPB vouchers worth up to £100.

Garden birds need a safe place to raise their chicks, and the online quiz shows how residents can open up their gardens and give them a home for the season.

Prizes to be won are designed to help homeowners make their own gardens wildlife-friendly and do their bit for nature’s neighbours.

A bird in a RSPB friendly garden

It comes as part of the Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes’ commitment to supporting wildlife on developments and celebrating its national partnership with the RSPB.

Each entrant of the quiz will be able to learn more about a range of birds as they’re asked to match common species to the homes that suit their needs.

Jan Ruston, sales director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “We always try to give nature a home at our developments, creating new habitats as part of our long-term partnership with the RSPB. Alongside National Nest Box Week, hopefully this quiz can help get all generations involved in learning more about wildlife and nature.”

Anyone wishing to take part in the housebuilder’s digital bird quiz has until Monday, February 28, to enter the prize draw. With six prizes up for grabs in the form of RSPB vouchers, homeowners can make their garden inviting for bird, in addition to other wildlife such as hedgehogs, bees and butterflies.

To take part in the quiz visit www.birdhousequiz.co.uk.

When looking to place a nest box in a garden, it’s important to find a sheltered, shady location, preferably facing north through east to south-east to avoid prevailing winds and strong direct sunlight. Nest boxes also need to be kept out of reach of cats and other predators.