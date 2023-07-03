Nottinghamshire Healthcare taking over Brierley Forest parkrun for NHS 75th birthday

The free event on Saturday, July 8, will see hundreds of people come together to show support for the NHS and mark this major milestone in the NHS’s history and to acknowledge colleagues and volunteers, past and present who have made the NHS what it is.

Ifti Majid, trust chief executive, said, “We’re delighted we’re able to host the Brierley Forest parkrun to celebrate the NHS turning 75.

“Not only are we celebrating the fantastic work of our colleagues and volunteers in health and social care, but we’re also acknowledging the innovations and technology that has changed how we provide care and how they will shape the future of the NHS."

Parkruns have become hugely popular around the country with people of all ages and abilities taking the chance to enjoy running together on weekend mornings.

Mr Majid said: “Parkruns are a fantastic way of boosting your mental and physical wellbeing too.

“So, come and join us whether you walk, run or jog the course but most importantly we want everyone to have fun with friends, family and colleagues whilst showing support for the NHS.

“The parkrun is a timed event and starts at 9am and we’re encouraging as many people as possible to join us and dress in blue or come in fancy dress to mark the occasion.

"If you’ve never been to a parkrun before, register for free and bring your barcode physically or digitally.”

Entrants can register for the event online now at parkrun.org.uk/register/

Michael Woods, who works at the trust as a nurse, is an organiser of the Brierley Forest parkruns.

He said: “We are a super-friendly inclusive parkrun community built on our volunteers.

"Why don’t you come down and join us and volunteer?

"You can find out more about volunteering at the parkrun at parkrun.org.uk/brierleyforest/volunteer/