Nottinghamshire furniture project proudly celebrates 30th anniversary at Ollerton shop

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff at the centre, which is based at Forest Road, New Ollerton, said they are proud to be celebrating 30 years as a charity serving the community.

Staff and customers at the shop, celebrated with refreshments such as tea, cake and coffee.

The shop also launched a balloon modelling session for children.

Carole Batey, project manager, and team are all smiles on the project's 30th anniversary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vouchers are in The Roundabout – Newark’s community newspaper, offering customers the chance to receive a 20% discount for one week only.

Carole Batey, project manager, said: “It was lovely to see people showing their support.

”They appreciate the work we do as a project supporting people in need. We help people make a house a home with heavily subsidised furniture and household items.”

Carole Batey, The Furniture Project manager, is all smiles at the Ollerton shop.

Between April 1, 2021 – and March 31, 2022, the project said that they have collected, 17,478 with a combined weight of approximately 441 tonnes.

All items were diverted from landfills, either reused or recycled.

Staff from the project said that they were able to deliver furniture and household items to 884 families who were struggling.

They said that 1,865 individuals have been supported and provided with the basics.

Basic items include a sofa, bed, table, chairs and electrical equipment.

Carole said: “The team is looking forward to the next 30 years of supporting the community,and growing and adapting – meeting the needs of the community and facing challenges head-on. We hope that you will continue this journey with us.”