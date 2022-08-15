Newthorpe mum's afternoon tea event raises £32,000 for breast cancer charities

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newthorpe resident Sallyann Petts (right) with sister Jacqueline Sherwin and Professor Stephen Chan.

Sallyann Petts came up with the idea for her ‘Strawberry Tea’ fundraising event nine years ago, which has since grown into an annual celebration attended by hundreds of women.

After her second breast cancer battle, Sallyann wanted to raise vital funds for charity to give back to those who helped her on the road to recovery.

The 'Strawberry Tea and Ladies Pamper Afternoon’ is held in aid of Breast Cancer Now and Nottingham Hospitals Charity’s Breast Cancer Research Appeal, which is headed by Professor Stephen Chan.

Sallyann said: “I was very fortunate to be under the care of Professor Chan during my breast cancer battle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I have been very lucky, and I am now ten years clear.

“On receiving my second diagnosis I made the decision to have a double mastectomy, as I had also lost my mother only four years previously to breast cancer and saw this as the best option for me.

“Undergoing six months of chemotherapy followed by the surgery I had a hard hill to climb to get back to myself, but I did it with the support of my family and friends and this is when I had the idea and started planning my first event.

“Each year my Strawberry Tea has grown.

“This year, it was held at Eastwood Hall Hotel and tickets sold out in a number of weeks.

“During the afternoon, we raised the amazing figure of £6,413.50, which was spilt between the two charities.

“More than 300 ladies were treated to some beautiful retail therapy by the 20 stalls that attended the event, mini pamper treatments that were offered by the 17 therapists, a very glamorous fashion show, plus a raffle and auction.”

Charity Stow, community fundraiser at Nottingham Hospitals Charity, said: “We are extremely grateful for Sallyann’s ongoing support for our Breast Cancer Research Appeal. The money she raises each year makes a big difference to other patients with breast cancer by allowing us to continue funding research into diagnosis and treatment of the disease.

“This year’s Strawberry Tea was another wonderful event, and we’re really grateful to everyone who attended and donated.”

Georgie Gibbons, fundraising manager for afternoon tea at Breast Cancer Now, said: “We want to send a heartfelt thank you to Sallyann Petts for holding an afternoon tea.

“Every year, around 55,000 people have their lives turned upside down by a breast cancer diagnosis.

“By holding an her event, Sallyann has helped raise the money Breast Cancer Now urgently need to drive forward our world-class research and provide life-changing support. But we couldn’t do it without our wonderful fundraisers.”