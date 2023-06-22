News you can trust since 1952
Nottinghamshire firefighters send truck load of kit to Ukraine

A truck-load of spare fire kit will be leaving Nottinghamshire for Ukraine next week.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 10:21 BST- 1 min read

Since the conflict in Ukraine began, firefighters across the UK have offered resources where possible, including kit and personnel.

A year ago, Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service’s on-call support team started looking into the amount of spare fire kit available and assessed what could be donated.

Crews identified 200 pieces of kit, plus fire boots and helmets.

Crews in Nottinghamshire will donate a truck load of kit and resources to Ukraine. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue ServiceCrews in Nottinghamshire will donate a truck load of kit and resources to Ukraine. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service
Crews in Nottinghamshire will donate a truck load of kit and resources to Ukraine. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service
Nick Hardy, crew manager, said: "We're very proud to support the efforts in Ukraine by sending kit and equipment.

Firefighters across the world work tirelessly to keep their communities safe. We'll continue to help the conflict where we can.”

Working with the service's procurement team, and former firefighter Grant 'Boiler' Smith, the on-call support team have sent as much kit as possible to support the Ukrainian war effort.

Boxes of kit sourced from Nottinghamshire crews. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue ServiceBoxes of kit sourced from Nottinghamshire crews. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service
Boxes of kit sourced from Nottinghamshire crews. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service
The truck will begin the journey to Krakow in Poland shortly, where it will be distributed into smaller vehicles by Ukraine Mission to support the conflict.

Related topics:NottinghamshireUkraine