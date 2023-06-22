Nottinghamshire firefighters send truck load of kit to Ukraine
Since the conflict in Ukraine began, firefighters across the UK have offered resources where possible, including kit and personnel.
A year ago, Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service’s on-call support team started looking into the amount of spare fire kit available and assessed what could be donated.
Crews identified 200 pieces of kit, plus fire boots and helmets.
Nick Hardy, crew manager, said: "We're very proud to support the efforts in Ukraine by sending kit and equipment.
“Firefighters across the world work tirelessly to keep their communities safe. We'll continue to help the conflict where we can.”
Working with the service's procurement team, and former firefighter Grant 'Boiler' Smith, the on-call support team have sent as much kit as possible to support the Ukrainian war effort.
The truck will begin the journey to Krakow in Poland shortly, where it will be distributed into smaller vehicles by Ukraine Mission to support the conflict.