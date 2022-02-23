Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service among top 100 LGBT+ friendly workplaces in the UK

As part of Stonewall’s Bring Yourself To Work campaign, the LGBT+ equality charity, has published its Top 100 Employers List and introduced a series of Gold, Silver and Bronze awards to organisations to celebrate their inclusion work.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has been placed sixth in the emergency services sector and 86th overall, receiving a Gold award. It had previously scored 99th place in 2019.

A key achievement over the last 12 months has been the development of an LGBT+ staff network, where LGBT+ staff and allies can discuss their identity at work and support the Service to educate others. Staff from the network led Nottinghamshire’s Pride parade with a fire engine in September 2021.

Staff from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service led Nottinghamshire’s Pride parade with a fire engine in September 2021. Photo by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Coun Michael Payne, chair of the Nottinghamshire Fire Authority, said: “This is a fantastic achievement by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, and I would like to commend everyone that has been involved in making this possible over many years."

Celebrating the news, deputy chief fire officer Craig Parkin, strategic lead on equality and incoming chief fire officer, said: “We are delighted and very proud to be recognised as a Stonewall Top 100 Employer, being one of the top LGBT+ inclusive fire and rescue employers in the country.

“Our LGBT+ staff make a huge contribution to keeping Nottinghamshire communities safe, whether that is responding to incidents, preventing fires in homes and businesses, or supporting key functions that allow us to do our job.

“We have come a long way as an organisation within the last few years through the hard work of lots of our staff, but we know there is much further to go. This achievement is evidence that we are making those improvements and will drive us on to achieve more.”