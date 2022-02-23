Mansfield MP's bid for funding to help boost culture
Mansfield MP, Ben Bradley, is calling on cultural organisations to bid for funding from the Government’s £75 million boost in culture funding for English regions.
This boost in financial support will make sure places which have been culturally under-served in years gone by get a better distribution of arts funding and help level up people’s opportunities to enjoy and experience arts and culture.
Organisations old and new in areas that historically have had low investment in arts and culture will be encouraged to bid for funds, which means organisations in Mansfield could be given extra support they need to build on and spread rich cultural heritage.
Mr Bradley said: “I am delighted the Government has boosted this fund to help and support cultural organisations around England.
“We have some brilliant cultural heritage here in Mansfield and Warsop and this fund will be vital to help those organisations that have too often been forgotten about get the extra support they need and deserve.
“I strongly urge cultural organisations across Mansfield to bid for these funds and to ensure more people get to learn about the rich cultural heritage in our area.”
As part of the plans, Arts Council England (ACE) and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport have identified 109 ‘Levelling Up for Culture Places’ which will be targeted for additional investment.
