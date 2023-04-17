Nottinghamshire dog charity calls for support with rehoming retired racing hounds

Crossing Cottage Greyhound Sanctuary, located in Sutton-On-Trent, is a small independent charity that has been established to ensure the long-term welfare of greyhounds.

Owners John and Judith Morton have run the charity for more than 20 years.

Judith said: “April is Adopt a greyhound month and I'd encourage anyone thinking about getting a dog to consider a greyhound.

“Retired greyhounds make amazing pets and they really do deserve a chance.

“The dogs we have available can be seen on our website and there is also lots of information about greyhounds and how to look after them.

“Have a look and then give us a call – you can arrange to come down to the kennels and meet the dogs. We operate on an appointment based system.”

Karen Turner-Nash, a part-time staff member at the centre, said: “There are various ways people can support.

“Whether it is through monetary donations, volunteering or even reaching out about rehoming a greyhound in our care.

“It is a great environment to work in and the charity really makes a difference in the lives of greyhounds at the centre.”

Christine, a volunteer at Crossing Cottage for seven years said: “I would absolutely recommend volunteering at Crossing Cottage to anyone who loves dogs, the fresh air, and enjoys being part of a team.”

Deanne, who has volunteered for four years, said: “The best thing about being a volunteer is obviously the greyhounds, and the friends I've made.

“The most rewarding part is finding the hounds new homes, especially when they've been at the kennels for a long time.”

The centre has various fundraising opportunities planned including a Greyhound Art Auction and the upcoming publication of Fifty Shades of Greyhound.

This is a photo project by East View Studio which will include 50 photos of greyhounds in a coffee table book.

The centre welcomes dog lovers from across the East Midlands area to become part of their volunteering team.

Donations welcomed include unwanted towels, bedding, or duvets for the greyhounds, along with food, cleaning products, and dog items that enable work at the centre to continue.

