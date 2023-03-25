News you can trust since 1952
Photos: 11 gorgeous greyhounds from Nottinghamshire in need of a forever home

Here are 11 gorgeous greyhounds from a Nottinghamshire rescue centre seeking a forever home.

By Phoebe Cox
Published 25th Mar 2023, 20:10 GMT

Retired Greyhound Trust East Midlands, Crossing Cottage Kennels is a small independent charity in Nottinghamshire, ensuring the long-term welfare of greyhounds after retirement from racing.

Every year between 8,000 and 9,000 greyhounds, aged from two to six, retire from racing thanks to the efforts of the RGT, with many of them finding a new home.

The sanctuary, at Sutton on Trent, provides a temporary home for up to 30 retired greyhounds at once.

John and Judith Morton, owners of the rescue, have been homing greyhounds since 2000.

For more information about the centre, its work and how you can get involved, visit rgteastmidlands.co.uk

Check out these 11 gorgeous greyhounds available for adoption, just a small selection of hounds at the sanctuary, searching for a forever home...

Stumpy is a sweet and affectionate young boy at only two years old. He is one of the 'kennel clowns', making everyone laugh on a daily basis. A larger boy, he seems unaware of his size and is quite clumsy. He loves his food, walks, people and cuddles.

1. Stumpy

Stumpy is a sweet and affectionate young boy at only two years old. He is one of the 'kennel clowns', making everyone laugh on a daily basis. A larger boy, he seems unaware of his size and is quite clumsy. He loves his food, walks, people and cuddles. Photo: Karen Turner-Nash

Sunny is an absolute sweetheart who has been at the kennels for over 300 days without an offer of a home. She is a confident, busy little dog. She especially loves her walks, rearranging her bedding and playing with her toys.

2. Sunny

Sunny is an absolute sweetheart who has been at the kennels for over 300 days without an offer of a home. She is a confident, busy little dog. She especially loves her walks, rearranging her bedding and playing with her toys. Photo: Karen Turner-Nash

Salah is a sensitive boy who takes a while to warm up to strangers and finds new environments scary. He has a lot of love to give, but is a strong boy who would be best suited to an owner who has previous greyhound experience.

3. Salah

Salah is a sensitive boy who takes a while to warm up to strangers and finds new environments scary. He has a lot of love to give, but is a strong boy who would be best suited to an owner who has previous greyhound experience. Photo: Karen Turner-Nash

Lanie is a delightful young lady. She can be a little bit shy when you first meet her, but she is a very sweet, happy, playful little girl once she feels comfortable with you. The centre feels she would be best homed with another dog, preferably a calm, confident male greyhound.

4. Lanie

Lanie is a delightful young lady. She can be a little bit shy when you first meet her, but she is a very sweet, happy, playful little girl once she feels comfortable with you. The centre feels she would be best homed with another dog, preferably a calm, confident male greyhound. Photo: Karen Turner-Nash

