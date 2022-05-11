All the dancers took part in a week-long intensive workshop thinking about the new post-pandemic world and how things have changed, to create this brand new, specially commissioned piece ‘You’re on mute’.

The Candoco Dance Company will also be performing one of their repertoire pieces Set and Reset / Reset as a stunning highlight to the festival.

Additional Youth Dance Companies from Inspire and Hub Dance (Lincolnshire) will be taking part in this inclusive festival

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dancers from Nottinghamshire will be joining Candoco dance company on stage

The performance, which will also be audio described with headsets available from staff in the foyer, takes place on Sunday, May 15, from 6pm at the Mansfield Palace theatre.

Tickets can be booked online and you can take a sneak peek with their behind-the-scenes trailers here, www.inspireculture.org.uk/whats-on/events/unify-inclusive-dance-festival-feat-candoco-dance-company.

The project is funded by Arts Council England with support from Inspire: Culture, Learning and Libraries, Mansfield District Council, Hub Sleaford Dance Team and People Dancing.

Dancers from Nottinghamshire will be joining Candoco dance company on stage

Based at The Old Library, the Inspire Youth Arts team offer exciting opportunities for young people to take part in arts projects and programmes in dance, music and digital.

Alongside the 100-seat theatre space the arts venue offers a professional recording studio, exhibition area, café-bar, Mac suite and a number of meeting, teaching, rehearsal and workshop spaces.

For more information visit www.inspireculutre.org.uk/iya