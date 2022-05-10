The Let’s Create Jubilee Fund will ensure thousands of people from communities all across England will have the opportunity to take part in exciting creative events.

Using the monies awarded, the team from Mansfield Museum will create a replica 1950s living room which will visit community spaces in Bellamy, Oaktree, Bull Farm, Warsop and Ladybrook during the jubilee weekend.

The traveling 'pop up living room' will be a historically accurate replica of a typical living room of the time with a video of the Queen's Coronation in 1952 which will play on a loop throughout the day.

There will be old copies of the Mansfield Chad and other reminiscence history to engage with and some locations will offer children’s craft activities and food for visitors.

The event will start at Mansfield Museum, on Friday, May 27, and Saturday, May 28, from 10am to 3pm, then it will move to William Kaye Hall (Ladybrook Community Centre), on Thursday, June 2, from 1pm to 4pm, Warsop Methodist Church, on Friday, June 3, from 11am to 3pm, Oak Tree Tesco, on Saturday, June 4, from 9am to 7pm, ending at Trowell Court Community Centre, on Sunday, June 5, from noon to 5pm.

Coun Stuart Richardson, portfolio holder for Health and Communities, said: “This funding has been made possible thanks to National Lottery players, and we are grateful to The National Lottery Lets Create Jubilee Fund for their support, as well as Nottinghamshire Community Foundation who administer the funding locally.

“My personal thanks also go to all of the Cultural Services staff who work tirelessly to bring projects like this to fruition for the benefit of the Mansfield public.

“Lastly, my thanks are extended to our wonderful partners who help us deliver not only this but several of our community focused projects throughout the district.